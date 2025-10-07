Man held for posting ‘objectionable’ video

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an objectionable and controversial video on social media regarding the “I Love Muhammad” incident, a police official said.

Accused Nadeem, a native of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, works as a cloth trader in Mumbai, where he made the video, police said.

Nadeem could purportedly be heard issuing threats in the video.

“A few days ago, an objectionable and controversial video went viral on social media. There were attempts to instigate people through the video,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said.

Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered at the Budhana police station and teams were formed to arrest the accused.

Announcing the arrest, the SP said strict and exemplary action will be taken against those who try to disturb communal harmony and law and order.

The case against the accused has been registered under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police, however, did not confirm from where he was arrested.

There have been clashes between protesters and security personnel in Bareilly over FIRs against “I Love Muhammad” posters.