Man In UP Served For Army For Four Months Later Realised He Was Not Recruited

A young man, Manoj Kumar from Uttar Pradesh who has continuosly served in the army for four months and received Rs 12,500 per month came to the shocking realisation that he was never actually enlisted into the army.



While explaining the incident, Kumar claimed in a FIR that he was assigned to the 108 Infantry Battalion TA (Territorial Army) "Mahar" in the 272 Transit Camp in Pathankot, replete with identification and uniform.

However, the truth was actually very different from what Manoj thought to be. Kumar, who was living in Ghaziabad and was in his early 20s, was just filling in for Rahul Singh, an Indian Army sepoy who "recruited" him in exchange for Rs 16 lakh. Singh is a native of Meerut's Daurala district.

On Tuesday, he and one of his assistants were taken into custody for the "recruitment fraud." Later, Rahul Singh and Bittu Singh, one of his accomplices, have both been detained by Meerut police. Raja Singh, his other assistant, is still on the loose. All three have been charged with violating IPC Sections as a result of Kumar filing an FIR.

Rahul Singh, 25, who joined the Army in 2019 resigned on October 22 for health reasons. He would pretend to be a senior officer while serving and "assist" fresh applicants in getting selected. The candidates would come to him because his "two aides would spread the news." A member of them was Kumar.

Furthermore, Army officials confirmed that ManojKumar had already "served" for four months and had even begun receiving a monthly "pay" of Rs 12,500 as a result of his earlier July "appointment."

Army sources also disclosed that Singh would call Kumar to the post in uniform and give him a rifle to perform sentry duty in order to convince Kumar that he had been "recruited."

Kumar also confirmed that he was called up to the 272 Transit Camp, where a senior-looking Army officer led him inside to have his cooking abilities evaluated before a medical examination. Rahul Singh soon informed him that he had been hired but would first need to perform a number of tasks. He was even given an Insas gun and assigned to a sentry position inside the camp.

He added that he got to know other jawans as time went on, and when they saw his appointment letter and ID, they claimed it was a fake. Rahul Singh refuted the theory of the false paperwork when he spoke with him. To avoid such conflicts, Singh sent Kumar to a physical training facility in Kanpur in late October as a means of getting rid of him. He was then sent home from there. Additionally, army friends of Kumar developed doubts about his credentials while he was a camper, and they later alerted military intelligence (MI), who looked into the situation further.