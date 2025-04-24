  • Menu
Man-son duo from Gujarat killed

Man-son duo from Gujarat killed
Highlights

Gandhinagar: Three people, including a man-son duo, from Gujarat have been killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The deceased...

Gandhinagar: Three people, including a man-son duo, from Gujarat have been killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The deceased were identified as Sumit Parmar and his son Yatish Parmar from Bhavnagar, and Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat. Two people from the state were injured in the attack.

The injured have been identified as Dabhi Vinod and Vijay. Eyewitnesses said heavily-armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding ridges, identified non-Muslim tourists by name, and opened fire at close range.

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

