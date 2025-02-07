Manipur CM inaguates Khel Mahakumbh Samvad

Maha Kumbh Nagar: Manipur Chief Minister N Virendra Singh stressed the importance of empowering youth through sports and promoting Indian sports culture.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Krida Bharti Uttar Pradesh organized a grand inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh Samvad Sangam at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela area, Sector-10.

After the inauguration of the event, Virendra Singh said similar initiatives would launched in Manipur.

Special guests Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt and Padma Shri Deepa Karmakar joined the occasion. Numerous dignitaries attended the event, including State Vice President and MLC of Krida Bharti Angad Singh, Eastern Region Coordinator Rajat Aditya Dixit, Kashi State President Pankaj Srivastava, State Vice President Dinesh Jaiswal, State Minister Virendra Nath Upadhyay, and Brij State Minister Rohit.

State Vice President and MLC Angad Singh noted that the idea for the Mahakumbh Khel Samvad Sangam was developed at the suggestion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under his leadership, Krida Bharti is organizing the Khel Kumbh at the national level, which will benefit young athletes of the country. This event will take place from February 6 to February 13, 2025, and will highlight the importance of sports through various activities, discussions, and exhibitions.