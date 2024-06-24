Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
Manipur man arrested from Bengal, rhino horn seized
A man from Manipur was arrested from the Naxalbari area in West Bengal's Darjeeling district and a rhinoceros horn weighing 1.25 kilograms was recovered from his possession.
Kolkata: A man from Manipur was arrested from the Naxalbari area in West Bengal's Darjeeling district and a rhinoceros horn weighing 1.25 kilograms was recovered from his possession.
The arrested person has been identified as Ajit Kumar Singh.
The accused was arrested in a joint operation by the officials of the state Forest Department and the personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The seized item has been sent to the Zoological Survey of India office for examination purposes, said Debesh Pande, the Division Forest Officer of the Kurseong division.
The accused was handed over to the cops of Naxalbari Police station on Monday.
State Forest Department sources said that the rhinoceros horn recovered from the accused was in all probability smuggled from the forest in neighbouring Assam.
During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had plans to smuggle the rhinoceros horn to China via Nepal.
Rhinoceros horns are in high demand in China for producing aphrodisiac medicines.
"Probably he is a part of a major racket of wildlife smuggling operating in this corridor. The accused has already named some of his associates. Further investigation and interrogation of the accused will reveal more," said the Forest Department official.