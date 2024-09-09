Manipur Students Protest School Closures Amid Ongoing Violence

A large number of school students in Manipur gathered in front of the Raj Bhavan (governor's residence) in Imphal to protest the government's decision to close down educational institutions in the state. This move came in response to the escalating violence, including recent drone and missile attacks in the Imphal valley that claimed three lives.



Dressed in their school uniforms, the students sought a meeting with the governor to express their frustration. They demanded the withdrawal of the additional central forces deployed to manage the ongoing ethnic conflict, arguing that their presence has failed to restore peace despite the crisis persisting for over a year and a half. The protesters directed their anger at both the central and state governments, holding them responsible for their inability to resolve the crisis.



The Department of Education had announced the closure of all educational institutions across Manipur on September 9 and 10. The situation remained tense in the state, which has been gripped by violence since May 2022 due to clashes between the Kuki tribes and the Meitei community. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesting students.



In addition to demanding the withdrawal of central forces, the students also called for the removal of the state's security adviser and the transfer of the Unified Command to the state government. Earlier, thousands of men and women in five districts of the Imphal Valley had participated in a human chain rally to protest the recent drone and gun attacks.

Meanwhile, security forces demonstrated an anti-drone system to counter the aerial threats, which are believed to be launched by suspected Kuki insurgents. The state police have also initiated the process of acquiring anti-drone systems to address the issue.