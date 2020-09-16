Manmohan and Chidambaram took leave from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Union Minister P Chidambaram and many other members have taken leave in the 252nd session of Rajya Sabha due to health reasons.

Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu gave this information on Wednesday when the proceedings of the house started.

Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, AIADMK's A. Navneet Krishnan, Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Kumar Gupta, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Banda Prakash, Trinamool Congress's Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan and another member Mahendra Prasad of different periods Have taken leave for Nominated member Narendra Jadhav and another member have taken leave for the entire session.