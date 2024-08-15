Mann highlights govt’s achievements on I-Day

Amritsar: India is today celebrating its 78th Independence Day and it is a matter of immense pride and honour for all of us that during these years, our country has emerged as the world’s largest democracy with an undeniable and firm commitment to peace and progress, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.

On this auspicious occasion, “I extend my warm felicitations to our countrymen on behalf of all Punjabis, living across the state and abroad, and wish them a prosperous life with good health and a bright future. I also take this opportunity to bow my head in reverence to the martyrs and the patriots of India’s freedom struggle, known and unknown, who displayed extraordinary heroism and valor thereby making supreme sacrifices for attaining freedom for the country.”

India’s road to independence was long and arduous, but equally difficult is the path to maintain this freedom as we are combating numerous challenges like communalism, terrorism, illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and others. But it is to the credit of India and its people that we have overcome these hurdles to emerge as the largest functioning democracy in the world. Let us take this opportunity to rededicate ourselves to realize the great vision of those who translated the dream of an independent India into a reality. My government has taken several pro-people and development oriented initiatives so that the dreams of the founding fathers of this country are realised and people can enjoy the fruits of freedom.

Mann Govt’s highlights are Aam Aadmi Clinics; Health Infrastructure; Free Power; Sikhya Kranti; Canal Water; Malwa Canal; Sarkar Tuhaade Dwar; Jobs And Employment; Zero Tolerance Against Corruption; Sadak Surakhya Force; Farishtey Scheme; Law And Order; Elimination Of Contractual System; Rs. 1 Crore To Martyrs; Procurement Of Crops; Sports Policy