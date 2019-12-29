Mann ki Baat: PM Modi praises efforts of Phoolpur women towards self-sufficiency

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

While addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', he said, "These women learnt the skill of making slippers after associating with a women self-help group in Kadipur. They have inspired the entire area with their work. They were afflicted with poverty till recently but after learning a new skill they are now self-sufficient."

"With the help of Rural Livelihood Mission, a plant has been set up to manufacture slippers. The Phoolpur police and their families deserve my gratitude for buying these slippers to encourage their enterprise," he added.

He said that local police personnel and their families buying slippers made by the women in Phoolpur reminded him of the importance of buying local products.

"Come, let us buy only local products, emphasize on local products, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen - that will be an exultant moment in my free India; let these be the dreams with which we proceed!" he said.

Towards the end of his programme, while extending New Year's greetings to the listeners, he said: "This is the final episode of 'Mann ki Baat' and we will meet again in 2020."