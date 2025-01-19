'Mann Ki Baat': This Republic Day is very special, says PM Modi

New Delhi: In his first 'Mann ki Baat' episode of 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished all countrymen a happy Republic Day in advance and said it was special this time.

The Prime Minister started his address by paying homage to the great leaders of the nation and their contributions towards the country.

He said, "You must have noticed one thing, Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of the month...But this time, we are meeting a week earlier, on the third Sunday of the month, instead of the fourth month, because next Sunday is Republic Day. I wish all countrymen a happy republic day in advance."

"This Republic Day is very special. This is the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India. This year marks 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India. I bow to all those great in the 118th episode of his radio broadcast.

Playing a part of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's address in the radio address, PM Modi said, "When the Constituent Assembly started its work then Babasaheb Ambedkar said a very important thing regarding cooperation...In the address, Dr Ambedkar stressed that the Constituent Assembly must work together, be united and jointly work together for the welfare of all."

The Prime Minister also played audio of Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was the head of the Constituent Assembly, in which he emphasised India's history and culture represent the nation's sense of living together with peace, and stressed that the country will continue to keep doing so.

"Dr Rajendra Prasad ji spoke about the country's commitment towards human values," PM Modi said.

Playing an audio of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, PM Modi said, "He had raised the issue of equal opportunities."

"We Indians should take inspiration from these ideas and work towards building India that makes our Consitution makers proud," he said.

He mentioned that a day before the Republic Day is National Voters' Day, which is observed because the Election Commission of India was established on this day.

"Our Constitution makers have given the Election Commission great importance in the Constitution for people's participation in democracy. In 1951-52, when the elections took place for the first time in the country, people were sceptical, about whether the country's democracy will survive. But our country proved all the apprehensions wrong. After all, India is the mother of democracy," PM Modi said.

He thanked the ECI for timely "modernising the voting process and making it stronger. "I would also thank the Election Commission which from time to time has modernised our voting process and made it stronger. The Commission has used the power of technology to strengthen people's power. I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment towards fair elections. I urge the countrymen to vote in large numbers and participate in the country's democratic processes and also strengthen the process," he said

The Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme wherein he interacts with the citizens of the country about issues and themes related to the nation.

In the previous and last episode of Mann ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi highlighted the values of the Constitution. "On January 26, 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time. The Constitution is a guiding light for us, our guide. To connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, a special website named http://constitution75.com has been created. Here you can upload your video reading the Preamble of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in different languages and also ask questions about the Constitution," he said.

Launched in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth. It is a hugely popular programme among the masses, with people from across the country tuning in to listen to PM Modi, as he shares his thoughts and ideas while also making special mention of notable developments happening in society as well as individual achievements impacting the community in a positive and productive manner.