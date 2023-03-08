Mann sanctions `13.74 crore for Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road

Chandigarh: With persistent efforts of Punjab Revenue Minister and Hoshiarpur MLA Bram ShankerJimpa, the work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road would start from April 1. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned Rs 13.74 crore for the construction of the road. Tenders have also been floated for the construction of the road.

During the press conference at Punjab Bhawan, Jimpa said that the people of Doaba area, especially Hoshiarpur, were extremely disappointed because of the dilapidated condition of this road. Many precious lives were lost due to daily accidents, but the previous governments did not pay any heed towards this serious issue. He said that this road is very important because many people pass through this road including devotees visit important religious places like Mata Chintapurni ji, Mata Jawala ji, Mata Kangra Devi ji, Mata Chamunda Devi ji, Mata Bagalamukhi ji and Baba Balak Nath ji.