Mann welcomes delegates of G-20 summit

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday exhorted the visiting delegates of G-20 summit to be the 'ambassadors of glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity' of the state across the globe. The Chief Minister, who hosted the dinner for the delegates in the precincts of Gobindgarh Fort, said that Punjab was fortunate to have got the opportunity to host these dignitaries in the state during the G-20 summit.

He expressed hope that the visiting dignitaries had a comfortable stay in the state during their visit and had enjoyed the warm hospitality of the state. Bhagwant Mann urged the dignitaries to be the 'ambassadors of glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity' of the state in every nook and corner of the world.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets. Bhagwant Mann said that ever since inception Punjab had remained the cradle of Indian civilization and culture.

He said that right from heralding an era of 'green revolution' to safeguarding the frontiers of the country valiantly, the Punjabis have left no stone unturned to serve the country in their own humble way.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegates that this blessed land has produced several sons of soil who by their sheer dint of hard work and dedication have carved a niche for themselves in every sphere. He said that besides being the nation's food bowl Punjab also has a distinction of producing several renowned entrepreneurs and industrialists. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and honor for us that hardworking Punjabis who are known across the globe for their enterprising skill, resilience and acumen since long have made enormous contribution towards the socio economic development not only in their state, country but also globally adding that the visiting dignitaries should showcase the immense contribution of Punjabis across the globe.