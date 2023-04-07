Mansukh Mandaviya Took Initiative Of 'Health For All' Walkathon
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, hosted the "Health for All" walkathon in honor of World Health Day, which drew more than 350 participants. The walkathon crossed the Kartavya Walk and India Gate on its way from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in the heart of Delhi. The march was intended to raise awareness of healthy behaviors that can prevent non-communicable diseases and foster mental wellbeing.
Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health, remarked that the idea of "Health for Everyone" originated from the idea that a healthy person not only benefits their family but also the larger community.
Meanwhile, across the world, people mark World Health Day to raise awareness of the value of good health. Physical inactivity is one of the main causes of non-communicable diseases in humans.