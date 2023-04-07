Mansukh Mandaviya Took Initiative Of 'Health For All' Walkathon

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, hosted the "Health for All" walkathon in honor of World Health Day, which drew more than 350 participants. The walkathon crossed the Kartavya Walk and India Gate on its way from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in the heart of Delhi. The march was intended to raise awareness of healthy behaviors that can prevent non-communicable diseases and foster mental wellbeing.



Bharti Pravin Pawar, a minister of state for health, participated in the walkathon alongside Mandaviya. The walkathon participants made a commitment to adopt healthy behaviors in order to avoid lifestyle-related health issues like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other mental illnesses.

While expressing his joy, he thanked all the participants for taking part in it. He added that "India has the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam where we think about the progress of all and not just self. This philosophy was followed during the Covid crisis when India provided vaccines and medical supplies to the countries in need without considering any commercial profits… India has been at the forefront of helping every stakeholder. With this spirit, India is working for the health of its citizens and the world," reported Hindustan Times

Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health, remarked that the idea of "Health for Everyone" originated from the idea that a healthy person not only benefits their family but also the larger community.

Meanwhile, across the world, people mark World Health Day to raise awareness of the value of good health. Physical inactivity is one of the main causes of non-communicable diseases in humans.