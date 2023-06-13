Many states in North India, including Delhi-NCR experienced earthquake tremors

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors have been felt in the Delhi-NCR region, as well as in many states in northern India. The earth shook for around 10 seconds.Tremors were felt in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana.The earthquake's epicentre was 30 km southeast of Kishtwar, in Jammu and Kashmir. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale.There is no news of any kind of damage from anywhere. Tremors were felt about 1.33 p.m.

Earthquake vibrations were felt more strongly in Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal. In the neighboring state of Punjab too, people came out of their homes in fear.People in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Pakistan and China, felt tremors as a result of the centre in Doda.

According to OP Mishra, director of seismology in Delhi stated that, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir around 1:33 p.m.An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 is classified as moderate to strong. Tremors have been felt in a variety of locations. An earthquake of a magnitude of 4 to 4.4 on the Richter scale is possible.