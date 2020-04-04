Many states lack PPEs, medical facilities: Government survey

New Delhi : Identification of foreign returnees in Andhra Pradesh has become a big challenge while many districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh lack personal protective equipment (PPE)and medical facilities.

These revelations came in a survey -- COVID-19 National Preparedness Survey 2020 - carried out by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The survey also stated that people's awareness about the threat of COVID-19 pandemic is very high. "A total of 92 per cent of respondents said people are aware of the threat and 75 per cent said that people are taking precautions to cope with the threat of COVID-19," the survey stated.

It also said that there were responses that awareness generation is needed in some districts.

"Sixty Nine per cent respondents took the view that people are handling the COVID-19 lockdown in a peaceful and orderly manner on being questioned on public being alarmed and panicking, whilst 31 per cent agreed that people are alarmed and panicking," the survey stated.

The availability of adequate isolation beds in districts and sub-district hospitals was agreed by approximately 50 per cent officers; with 28 per cent disagreeing to its availability, the study highlighted.

The Survey was conducted from March 25 to March 30, 2020 to attain a bird's eye view of the governance challenges while coping with the greatest health crisis India faced since Independence.

The survey recognizes the contributions made by millions of Indians in fighting the pandemic at local, district, state and national levels.

The respondents strongly agreed that government machinery has reached out to the people with 95 per cent officers providing positive feedback that the Government machinery has guided and assured the people in the region or area to adopt a rational approach to social distancing.

Eighty two per cent of the district collectors and the officers agreed that the government of India has taken sufficient steps to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, while eighty Five per cent of them said that the state governments have taken sufficient steps.

"The essential services and goods availability were largely addressed in the country with 92 per cent district collectors and officers agreeing to it.

There were no disruptions in the essential services and goods availability," the survey pointed out.

Assam districts have said that major challenge is people not following lockdown properly. There is non-availability of PPE equipment which increases the possibility of spread through doctors and paramedics staff.

People are migrating within state and coming from other states like Mizoram.

Bihar districts have also said there is lack of PPE and medical facilities. Some districts reported that there is a lack of basic medical accessories such as masks and sanitizers.

"Chattisgarh districts said major challenge lies in Llck of medical facilities and staff and shortage of Personal protection equipment," the survey stated.

Delhi said the major challenge is to do enough testing of suspected cases. Also, there is a need for better equipment for the hospital. High migrants inflow, risky slum areas and lack of PPEs for the staff are the major challenges, Delhi districts said.

Haryana districts have said their major challenge was labour movement and migration inflow, to track and test them and non-availability of PPE and ventilators. Himachal Pradesh districts have said only few testing kits are available. People's movement is a challenge.

Jammu & Kashmir districts said major challenge lies in inadequate personal protection equipment and has no supply of drugs for approved treatment.

In districts in Madhya Pradesh, the survey found that health infrastructure is in poor condition, district does not have any private hospitals or doctors.

Here burden falls on govt health infrastructure and only one ventilator is available.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, districts said availability of medical supplies such as PPEs, masks, sanitisers, ventilators etc is main concern. Lack of trained staff is another.