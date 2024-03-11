  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Maoist camp busted in Kandhamal

Maoist camp busted in Kandhamal
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Durgapanga reserve forest area in Kandhamal district and recovered a huge cache of grenades and...

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Durgapanga reserve forest area in Kandhamal district and recovered a huge cache of grenades and other explosives, an official said on Sunday.

The camp was unearthed following an exchange of fire between a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Maoists during a combing operation in the forest along Kandhamal-Rayagada border area, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Patra said. There is no report of any injury, he said. At least 15 armed Maoists fled from the spot taking advantage of the dense forest, he said. Seven hand grenades and other explosives were among the items recovered from the spot, the SP said. The operation in the area has been intensified, Patra added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X