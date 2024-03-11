Live
Maoist camp busted in Kandhamal
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Durgapanga reserve forest area in Kandhamal district and recovered a huge cache of grenades and other explosives, an official said on Sunday.
The camp was unearthed following an exchange of fire between a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Maoists during a combing operation in the forest along Kandhamal-Rayagada border area, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Patra said. There is no report of any injury, he said. At least 15 armed Maoists fled from the spot taking advantage of the dense forest, he said. Seven hand grenades and other explosives were among the items recovered from the spot, the SP said. The operation in the area has been intensified, Patra added.
