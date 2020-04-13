Markaz attendee who caught COVID-19 ends life

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, who attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and later tested positive for coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide at a government hospital in Maharashtra'a Akola district, an official said on Sunday.

The man, belonging to Nagaon district in Assam, was in Delhi between March 6 and 8 when he attended the religious congregation organised at Nizamuddin, Akola Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Apurv Pavde said.

He was admitted to the GMCH here on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Pavde said. "The man allegedly slit his throat with a blade around 5 am on Saturday. A hospital staff found him on the bathroom floor. He succumbed to his injuries around 8 am while undergoing surgery," he said.

He was under stress during treatment and was counselled by medical experts, the official said.

A senior official at the Kotwali police station here said it appeared to be a case of suicide and an investigation was underway.

From March 9 to April 7, the man stayed at a madrassa in Balapur town in Akola and those who came in contact with him during this period have been referred to GMCH, another official said.