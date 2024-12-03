  • Menu
Maroon 5 Arrives in Mumbai for Debut Concert




Highlights

Maroon 5 has arrived in Mumbai for their highly anticipated debut concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Lead singer Adam Levine and the band were spotted at the airport ahead of their performance.

The famous American pop rock band, Maroon 5, has come to India for their first concert in Mumbai.

The band members were seen at the airport in Mumbai, waving to the photographers. Lead singer Adam Levine even filmed the photographers on his phone. He was wearing a white hoodie and smiled, giving a thumbs-up to the fans before getting into their car.

Maroon 5 includes Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass). They will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, a well-known place for big music events.

The band is famous for songs like "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "Girls Like You," "Animals," and "Payphone." Maroon 5 was formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers with Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden (bass), and Ryan Dusick (drums). In 2001, they changed their name to Maroon 5 and added James Valentine as the lead guitarist.

Their first album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Since then, Maroon 5 has become one of the most popular pop-rock bands in the world, known for their fun songs, smart lyrics, and creative style.

