Marriage no roadblock for Soumya to help needy

Dhenkanal: Very few girls will display will and leadership for mankind after marriage. For them, marriage is nothing but a change of a family. For Soumya, marriage is change of a social identity.

Soumya Mishra (25) is known for humanitarian service across the State. When people preferred indoors during the Covid pandemic, she reached out to mentally challenged people for service.

Even after marriage she continues to extend support for the best interest of people in dire need of health service and education irrespective of caste, community, sex and race.

During the pandemic she dared to reach out to mentally challenged people with food along with clothes for them in Dhenkanal town.

She had also spotted children in need of care and protection in tribal dominated Kankadahada villages and sent them to hospital with support of the Rastriya Bal Swatha programme during the pandemic . .

Recently Soumya rescued a 45-year-old man, Promod Sahoo, of Bimblo village, 10 km from the district headquarters. He was seriously injured during work at house and stopped it as he was unable to stand properly. She moved from pillar to post for his treatment in the State.

As he could not move, Sahoo lost earnings to manage the family of two sons and wife. Soumya took him to hospital and diagnosis test, as if done by a daughter. Besides, she has been providing food and grocery items for the last four months to the family.

Sahoo's wife said, "We feel the hand of god through Soumya's service and support. Because of his physical disability, she approached the administration and got him physically disabled certificate recently."

Despite repeated reminders, the district Social Security department is yet to sanction pension to Sahoo. It has said the delay has been caused late due to the recent PRI and urban elections. This is not only case that Soumya could help. Many physically challenged people to got sanction certificates and benefits.

Soumya told this paper that she sought consent of her husband and in-laws to continue social service even after the marriage. They are encouraging her to continue her service activities.

During holidays her husband joins hands with her and help the poor apply online for securing government benefits. When she was a girl Soumya was using her pocket money given by her father for needy people.

A local philanthropist recognised her work and helped her serve the poor. Now she is working as a social worker sans any brand after completing MBA. "I will continue my social work without any banner; marriage is not a roadblock, Soumya asserted.