  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi

Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi
x
Highlights

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said.

According to the director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at a furniture showroom in Kirti Nagar furniture market at around 6.32 p.m.

"A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Garg, adding so far, no casualty has been reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X