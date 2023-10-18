Live
- Chinese chip equipment makers grab market share as US tightens curbs
- Two months after 'ghar-wapsi', former Madhya Pradesh MLA, wife quit BJP again
- Taxi driver’s murder: Delhi court sends accused to judicial custody
- Vote for BRS will be vote for BJP, says Rahul in Telangana
- Delhi L-G enhances eligibility criteria for obtaining AMR to Kashmiri migrant families
- Punjab CM indulging in drama by advertising prayer at govt's expense
- Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi
- India’s foodgrain production shoots up to record 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23
- Men's ODI WC: 'Never sledge Virat as he gets pumped', says Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of India clash
- Rs 900cr black money trail detected in I-T raids in TN, Puducherry
Just In
Highlights
A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said.
According to the director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at a furniture showroom in Kirti Nagar furniture market at around 6.32 p.m.
"A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Garg, adding so far, no casualty has been reported.
