Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat, the wee hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020 Reports suggest that three consecutive blasts took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3 am.

A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot.







A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. The fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).







There is no casualty or injury to any person reported so far.





Surat Collector and District Magistrate Dr Dhaval Patel, a senior city official, has said around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at the spot. No casualty reported so far. He added, the activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials.





Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials: Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector

The Hazira plant processes gas from the Bassein gas field, offshore Maharashtra state, south of Gujarat