Massive Fire Erupts At Shahjahanpur Cinema Hall, Six Fire Engines Deployed

A massive fire erupted at Amba Cinema Hall in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. The flames, reaching several meters high, prompted the dispatch of six fire engines to the scene as efforts to control the blaze commenced.



Visuals from India Today depicted the fire engulfing the entire cinema hall, with smoke billowing from the building. The theatre's chairs were completely charred as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The incident occurred around 11 PM, with the cause attributed to a short circuit in the electrical wires.

Som Prakash, the cinema hall's security guard, recounted to India Today that the fire broke out following the last show on Sunday. "There was a massive short circuit in the electrical wires inside the cinema hall. The fire started about 30 minutes after the last show, when the employees were sitting outside. We saw flames coming from above and upon rushing inside, we saw that everything was burnt," he said.

Upon receiving news of the fire, police arrived at the scene, closing the entry and exit routes to ensure safety. Despite hours of efforts, the fire has yet to be fully controlled.