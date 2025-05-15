Mayawati slams MP Minister for remarks on Colonel Sofiya

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, demanding that the BJP and the Centre take stringent action against him.

Shah had stirred a political storm during a public address in Mhow while referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a “sister from the same community” as that in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The remark was widely seen as targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who is from the Muslim community.

Reacting strongly to Shah’s comments, Mayawati took to X and posted, “The disgusting, uncivilised and indecent remarks first against the Foreign Secretary and then against the lady Army officer are really going to destroy the whole good atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement which the whole country is enjoying due to the success of Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, which is extremely sad and shameful.”

“In this sequence, the BJP and the Central Government should take seriously the indecent remarks made by a senior minister of Madhya Pradesh regarding the Muslim Army spokesperson and take strict action against him, so that the nefarious designs of the enemies fail and the mutual brotherhood and harmony in the country is not spoiled,” she further added.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage across political circles and on social media.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V.D. Sharma summoned Shah on Tuesday evening for a closed-door meeting. Following the meeting, Shah issued a clarification, stating that his remarks had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

“I have nothing to say on the wisdom of those who are twisting my remarks. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has made the nation proud. We respect both the sisters. I did not intend to hurt anyone and offer my sincere apologies,” Shah said after the meeting.