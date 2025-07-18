MCD jumps 59 places in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has secured the 31st position in ‘Medium Cities’ category in the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25.

The awards, announced on Thursday, were given based on the world’s largest urban sanitation survey, Swachh Survekshan, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban. This year’s edition saw participation from a record number of 4,589 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a signifi-cant increase of 73 cities from the time when the survey was first launched in 2016. Last year, the MCD was ranked 90th.

The survey also introduced, for the first time, a classification of cities into five population categories - Very Small Cities (less than 20,000), Small Cities (20,000-50,000), Medium Cities (50,000-3 lakh), Big Cities (3-10 lakh) and Million-Plus Cities (more than 10 lakh).

Guided by the theme “Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse,” the 2024-25 edition emphasised circularity in waste management and sustainable sanitation practices.

Among the cleanest cities in the country, Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada topped the ‘Super Swachh League’ in the Million-Plus Cities category.

The 2024-25 survey aimed to assess progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 and rank cities on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters, including solid waste management, citizen feed-back, and capacity building.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, 14 crore people participated in the survey through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov and various social media platforms across more than 4,500 cities.