Live
- Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics
- Thane cop and woman on motorcycle mowed down by speeding dumper
- Ports, roads to get major investment boost in India, cargo volume to grow up to 8 per cent: Report
- PM Modi, others attend swearing-in of new BJP-led govt in Odisha
- Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Third BJP govt in Arunachal led by Pema Khandu to be sworn in on Thursday
- Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha
- Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime
- India's industrial production clocks 5 pc growth in April
- Have to be at our best to beat a world-class Indian team, says South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Just In
MEA slams vandalisation of Gandhi statue by Khalistani separatists in Italy
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that it has already raised the issue of vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Khalistani separatists in Italy
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that it has already raised the issue of vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Khalistani separatists in Italy, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country for the G7 Summit.
"We have seen the reports and taken it up with the Italian authorities. We understand that a suitable rectification has already been made. The effort to vandalise the statue, which is, of course, deplorable, has been addressed and the necessary rectification done," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
The incident comes right before PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Italy to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions on Friday.
Last year, the Khalistani goons had defaced BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney's Rosehill with anti-India graffiti just before PM Modi arrived in Australia after attending the G7 and Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.