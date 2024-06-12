MEA slams vandalisation of Gandhi statue by Khalistani separatists in Italy

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that it has already raised the issue of vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Khalistani separatists in Italy, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country for the G7 Summit.



"We have seen the reports and taken it up with the Italian authorities. We understand that a suitable rectification has already been made. The effort to vandalise the statue, which is, of course, deplorable, has been addressed and the necessary rectification done," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The incident comes right before PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Italy to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions on Friday.

Last year, the Khalistani goons had defaced BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney's Rosehill with anti-India graffiti just before PM Modi arrived in Australia after attending the G7 and Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.