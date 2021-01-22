Medical infrastructure in Varanasi transformed in last six years: PM Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the medical infrastructure in Varanasi and nearby areas has been transformed in the last six years.

PM Modi is the Member of Parliament from Varanasi since 2014.

During his interaction with beneficiaries and vaccinators of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the country is self-reliant in fulfilling its need for coronavirus vaccine.

"The country is manufacturing two Made in India vaccines. It is being supplied across the country at a good pace. The country is self-reliant on this need. India is also helping several countries. In the past six years, medical infrastructure in Varanasi and nearby areas has transformed. This has helped the whole Purvanchal region during COVID-19. Now, Varanasi is going ahead with the same speed in vaccination drive like others," PM Modi said.

He informed that 20,000 healthcare professionals will be vaccinated at 15 vaccination centres in Varanasi in the first phase.

"The biggest vaccination programme in the world is going on in our country. Today, the nation has the willpower to manufacture its own vaccine - not one, but two Made in India vaccines. These vaccines are reaching every corner of the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard," PM Modi said.

"Earlier, there was pressure on me about when the vaccine will come. I said that it is not political people to decide on it and the decision rests with scientists. The vaccines have now come out after thorough research by our scientists," he added.

During the interaction, beneficiaries were assured that the vaccines are completely safe.

As many as 10,43,534 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India so far.