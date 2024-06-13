Medical student dies after falling from building under suspicious circumstances in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP): A medical student died after falling from the auditorium building of the GSVM Medical College in Kanpur under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.

The police reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

In the preliminary investigation done by the police on the spot, it has come to light that the deceased was partying with her two friends. Then suddenly she fell down and died.

The deceased, who was studying MBBS at the GSVM Medical College was a resident of Bareilly.

Both the friends of the deceased have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Kanpur's Additional Police Commissioner, Harish Chander, inspected the crime scene.

He said that a case has been lodged at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station and other students are also being questioned.

The girl’s family has been informed.