Meditation, yoga, fasting key components of preventive healthcare

Delhi: Meditation, yoga, and fasting are key components of preventive healthcare, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday.

He said this at a seminar on “Health Challenges and Healthy Lifestyle” organised by Arogya Bharti in collaboration with ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad in Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya emphasised “the importance of preventive and promotive healthcare in building a healthy and fit India”. He highlighted India’s rich healthcare legacy by citing the wisdom of ancient Indian medical pioneers like Charak, Sushruta, and Lord Dhanwantari.

“Meditation, yoga, and fasting are key components of preventive healthcare,” he said while inaugurating three state-of-the-art medical facilities at ESIC Medical College.

At the hospital, he inaugurated digital mammography services -- a high-resolution, digital detector-based mammography machine designed for advanced imaging, particularly beneficial for early detection and evaluation of breast cancer.

The 1000 mA Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy (DRF) system inaugurated by the Minister is a modern diagnostic system for high-quality X-ray radiography and fluoroscopic-guided interventions. This will enhance diagnostic capabilities for insured workers and their families.

Further, Mandaviya also launched a next-generation sequencing (NGS) application. It is a cutting-edge technology that will aid in oncology research, RNA sequencing, and pathogen identification, paving the way for precision medicine.

“The addition of these facilities will significantly improve diagnostic and treatment services for insured workers and their dependents, ensuring access to world-class healthcare within the ESIC network,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The seminar witnessed active participation from doctors, paramedics, medical students, industrial workers, and office bearers of industrial associations and Arogya Bharti, reflecting a shared commitment to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.