Meeting of seven countries held for bettering the situation of Afghanistan under chairmanship of NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of NSA Ajit Doval to improve the situation in Afghanistan. Total Seven countries which included Russia and Iran participated in this meeting held in New Delhi. Apart from Russia and Iran, these seven countries included Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Security officials of all countries were in unison with India's voice and agreed to help Afghanistan.

The meeting led impetus on ensuring that Afghanistan remains free from radicalization and extremism. Also to be ensure that it never becomes a source of global terrorism. Apart from this, it was also agreed to get non-discriminatory and equitable humanitarian aid to all sections of Afghan society. In this meeting organized on the initiative of India, Pakistan and China were also invited. However they did not participate in it.

Presiding over the meeting, Doval said, "We all have gathered today to discuss issues related to Afghanistan. We are all closely watching the happenings in Afghanistan. This has important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighboring countries and the region. He further said that I am confident that our discussions will be productive and fruitful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and enhancing our collective security.

Ready to help the people of Afghanistan - Tajikistan

In the meeting, Tajikistan Security Council Secretary Nasrallo Rahmatzon Mahmudjoda said, "We have a long border with Afghanistan. The current situation creates additional risks and possibilities for drug trafficking, terrorism. The situation on the Tajikistan-Afghanistan borders remains complex. We as a neighboring country are ready to participate in all programs that can help the people of Afghanistan.

Everyone needs to come together - Iran

Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council, said that there is a migration crisis in Afghanistan. Refugees and solutions in the country can come with the formation of an inclusive government and the participation of all ethnic groups. Everyone needs to come together to solve this.

We are concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan - Kazakhstan

The chairman of the Kazakhstan National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, said that we are concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan. The social and economic condition of the Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. There is a need to increase humanitarian aid in the country.

Help should be given to Afghan people under joint efforts - Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Security Council Secretary Marat M Imankulov said that this is a very difficult situation in our region and in the whole world. It is in relation to terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. Help should be given to the people of Afghanistan under joint efforts.

Opportunity to find a solution on the current situation in Afghanistan - Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan Security Council Secretary Charmiran Amanov said that this meeting gives us an opportunity to find a solution on the current situation in Afghanistan and to establish peace in the region.

Collective solution has to be found-Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Security Council Secretary Viktor Makhmudov said that to restore complete peace in Afghanistan and the region, we must find a collective solution.This is possible only through joint efforts.