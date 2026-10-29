Meghalaya govt files FIR against KHADC inspector over ropeway site sealing

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has lodged an FIR against an inspector of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for allegedly sealing the lower terminal site of the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project at Lawsohtun, officials said on Thursday.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary R.M. Kurbah said the complaint was filed at Laban Police Station after the site was locked on Tuesday.

No arrest had been made, and the police were investigating the matter.

Defending the project, Kurbah said the land belonged to the government and that activities at the site were limited to preparatory work. A temporary camp was being established to facilitate soil testing, approach road development and ground levelling in accordance with environmental and social safeguards prescribed by the New Development Bank, which is funding the project.

She clarified that construction had not commenced either at the lower terminal or at the proposed locations of the ropeway's six pillars. She also rejected allegations that work had started without the necessary clearances.

According to Kurbah, the work order was issued to the contractor on October 25, 2025, following due procedure. The contractor obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Pyllun on May 4, 2026, before applying for a KHADC trading licence on May 18.

The contractor subsequently sought an NOC from the Syiem of Hima Mylliem on July 16 and received a response on July 28.

The KHADC issued a show-cause notice on August 27, which the contractor answered. Another NOC was obtained from the Dorbar Myntri of San Kur and 11 Kur of Riat Laban Mylliem on September 28, while the licensing process remained underway, she said.

Kurbah added that the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation had consulted traditional institutions, including discussions with the Dorbars of Raid Laban and the lower terminal area in 2022.

She further said concerns over Lum Shyllong and its water catchment had been addressed during a presentation at the State Convention Centre, noting that the site was around 3.15 km from the proposed ropeway location.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee opposing the project met the Syiem of Hima Mylliem on Wednesday, demanding cancellation of the sanads granted to headmen who entered into land lease arrangements for the project.



