Meghalaya students stranded in Sikkim returning to their home state

Shillong: At least 26 students of Meghalaya stranded in the deluge-hit Sikkim, have been returning to their native state after the administration of both states arranged for their transportation.
In an official statement on Saturday, the Meghalaya government said that those students got stranded in Majitar in Sikkim amid the raging flash flood.
“These 26 students left Majitar for Siliguri in five vehicles and reached there on Friday night. A bus was arranged for them from Siliguri to Shillong,” the statement added.
According to a senior official of the Meghalaya government, the bus carrying the students is scheduled to reach Shillong on Saturday late evening.
