  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Mehbooba, three ex-MLAs asked to vacate govt accommodation in south Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
x

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Highlights

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and three ex-legislators have been asked to vacate the government accommodation in south Kashmir's Anantnag district within 24 hours.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and three ex-legislators have been asked to vacate the government accommodation in south Kashmir's Anantnag district within 24 hours.

The officials said that Mehbooba Mufti and three former legislators have been served eviction notice by the executive magistrate to vacate the government quarters occupied by them in the Khanabal housing colony in Anantnag district.

Three former legislators asked to vacate the quarters are Muhammad Altaf Wani, Abdul Majeed Bhat and Abdul Rahim Rather.

The leaders were allotted the quarters in 2014.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X