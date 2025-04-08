Live
Men wave saffron flags on UP dargah during Ram Navami
Prayagraj: A group of men on Sunday carrying saffron flags allegedly climbed the gate of a dargah in Sikandra area in Prayagraj and raised slogans, officials said.
The incident comes on the day Ram Navami processions were being taken out in many parts of Prayagraj.
Police were rushed to the spot and the men were removed from the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said some miscreants waved saffron flags and raised slogans at the dargah.
Departmental action is being taken against the policemen who were responsible for maintaining order at the spot, he said.
The DCP said there are five shrines at the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah. Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer ‘chadar’ at the dargah, he said.
Legal action is being taken by investigating this matter, the officer added.