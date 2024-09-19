Mentally challenged beaten up as suspected child thief in UP

Gonda: A case has been registered against four individuals and nearly a dozen unidentified persons for assaulting a 25-year-old youth, mistaken for a child thief, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Tabarak Ali, a resident of Khorhansa, has been mentally unstable for some time and is undergoing treatment, said Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma. He had left his home on Tuesday and reached Chauri Harshopatti in the Motiganj Police Station area. Some local youths, judging his behaviour and speech, mistook him for a child thief and began to beat him, she added.

The police response vehicle (PRV) from Motiganj station arrived at the scene to rescue the youth, the officer said. In response to a complaint filed by Subhan Ali, a case has been registered at the Motiganj Police Station against Vipin, Lavkush, Nirmal, Manoj and approximately a dozen unknown persons, Verma said. Further investigation in the case is underway, she added.

Motiganj Police Station in-charge Anita Yadav said that a video of the incident is circulating on social media, which is being used to identify the accused. Subhan Ali has alleged that the assailants continued to beat Tabarak Ali with sticks even after the PRV’s arrival. He claimed that when he protested the assault, the attackers threatened him with physical harm, according to the police.