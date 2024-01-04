  • Menu
Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well

Thiruvananthapuram: A mentally deranged woman in the state capital city’s suburb Kattakada threw her ex-husband’s 18-month-old boy into a well on Thursday, killing the baby instantly.

Manju began suffering from a mental illness soon after the birth of her second child.

Following her mental sickness, Manju’s husband Sreekantan divorced her and married her sister.

It was her sister’s 18-month-old boy child that Manju threw into the well.

The local police were alerted and so was the Fire Department, who came quickly to the rescue.

However, by the time the baby was retrieved from the well, he had died.

The police have taken Manju into custody.

