Meritorious Class 12 students from govt schools to get laptops, says MP CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the government has taken a pledge to create job opportunities for youths and make Madhya Pradesh a progressive state. He said that laptops would be given to meritorious 89,000 students after clearing Class 12.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the government was making all possible efforts to provide facilities, including laptops and other incentives to the students enrolled in its schools.

CM Yadav made this statement while announcing that the state government will provide laptops to meritorious students on February 21.

He said that the money for a laptop would be transferred to the bank accounts of the students. A total of Rs 224 crore will be transferred into the bank accounts of 89,710 talented students who have passed the Class 12 examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the year 2023-24 with 75 per cent or more marks.

"We are committed to providing all facilities to encourage our students to perform better in their academic career and to make them skilful. The government is working to ensure that job opportunities are created for our youths. I will also encourage students to become job creators by utilising startup schemes of the state government," the Chief Minister said.

"The talented students who pass the 12th examination and secure a place in the merit list of government schools will be given an amount of Rs 25,000 for a laptop on February 21, 2025. Best wishes to all the talented kids!", the CM also posted on X on Wednesday.

According to information, more than 89,000 meritorious students from government schools across the state have been selected for laptops and each student will get Rs 25,000. The students who had scored 75 per cent marks MP Board class 12 exam in the year 2023-24, will get the amount.

However, the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not get the amount. On July 20, 2023, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the laptop amount would also be given to CBSE students like the MP Board.

As per the state government press release, the Chief Minister will transfer the amount for the laptops into the bank accounts of talented students in a state-level programme to be organised at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of RCVP Noronha Administration Academy, Bhopal on February 21 February at 10:30 a.m. School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh will preside over the programme.