Message of harmony marks ‘Alva’s Christmas celebrations

Moodbidri: The spirit of Christmas lit up the Alva’s College campus on Thursday evening as the institution hosted its annual celebration, ‘Alva’s Christmas.’ The event, held at the Nudisiri auditorium, was a dazzling display of festivity, faith, and unity, fea-turing a life-like nativity scene, carol singing, and a joyous visit from Santa Claus. The campus was adorned with sparkling Christmas trees and decorations, while melodies of “Jingle Bells” filled the air, bringing cheer to students and visi-tors alike.

The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, delivered the Christmas message, emphasising hope and compassion as the core of the festival. “Christmas is a message of supreme hope, guiding us to embrace love and truth in our lives. Jesus, through his life, taught us to forgive, love, and extend kind-ness to all,” he said. Highlighting the role of harmony, he added, “When we in-spire hope in others, we find purpose in our own lives.”Dr. M. Mohan Alva, the chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, underscored the importance of unity and coexistence in his address. “India is a diverse nation with a blend of languages, religions, and cultures.

The future of our country lies in harmony and mutual respect. Christians have significantly contributed to edu-cation, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, enriching the fabric of our society,” he said.The evening also featured an interfaith prayer session led by Fr. Onil D’Souza of Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri.

He described Christmas as a festival of shar-ing and humanity, drawing attention to the global impact of Jesus’s teachings in empowering the underprivileged.In a gesture of recognition, Dr. U.C. Paulose and his wife Mary Paulose of the Belthangady Zion Ashram Trust were felicitated with a cash prize, shawl, memen-to, and certificate for their contributions to social service. Accepting the honour, Dr. Paulose said, “Responding to the needs of the least in society is divine work, and Dr. Mohan Alva exemplifies this spirit.

”The celebration saw participation from over 500 students, who performed carols in multiple languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Konkani, and Malayalam. An-gels, Santa Claus, and students dressed in festive red and white costumes added to the jubilant atmosphere. Members of the Kalangan Maand Sobhan team ren-dered soulful musical performances, enriching the event further.