Live
- Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest prime minister as Macron seeks reset
- England batter Emma Lamb undergoes back surgery; to now begin rehabilitation
- Investors are warning govts over high levels of public debt: Report
- PKL 10: Gujarat Giants have Only title in mind, says Parteek Dahiya
- Adopt two-pronged approach to rejuvenate Nuh: Haryana Chief Secretary
- Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30 mn for his AI startup: Report
- Minority status cannot be detracted merely because educational institution regulated by a statute: CJI Chandrachud
- Minor girl found dead, another unconscious on Patna's outskirts; sexual assault suspected
- Odisha: Crorepati MVI under vigilance scanner
- EU-India collaboration can elevate Indian unicorns: Former Belgian PM
Just In
MHA seeks report from Bengal govt over attack on ED officials
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the recent attacks on the ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
Kolkata : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the recent attacks on the ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
Three ED officials were seriously injured by the attack by around 1,000 followers of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Sources said that after the attack, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) communicated to the Home Minister Amit Shah about the seriousness of the issue.
The MHA also received a report on the attack from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose armed personnel accompanying the ED official were also attacked. Similarly, ED has submitted a separate report to its parent ministry -- Ministry of Finance.
Sources said that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is currently studying the joint report submitted by ED and CAPF about the attack. After studying the joint report the Governor is also expected to send his report to President Draupadi Murmu.
The Governor has already sought a clarification from the state police on whether the mastermind behind the attack and the Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan is still in West Bengal or has escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.
The Governor has also sought punishment for those officers of state police who will be found negligent towards their duties while the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place.