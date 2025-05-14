Microsoft Announces Job Cuts and Management Changes Amid AI Push

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it is cutting jobs and changing its management structure. Reports say that about 6,000 workers will be laid off, which is around 3% of Microsoft’s total employees.

The company did not give the exact number of job cuts, but nearly 2,000 of them are in Washington state. The tech giant explained that these changes are necessary to help the company succeed in a fast-changing world.

Microsoft is currently focusing more on new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its products. The company belives that this move will allow employees to do more meaningful work with the help of these new tools. Microsoft’s cloud computing and AI businesses have been doing well, which helped the company earn more in its recent financial report.

Microsoft is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company has been investing in AI since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 and is seen as a leader in the tech industry.