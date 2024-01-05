Miffed man rams his car into wedding crowd, I killed

Medak : Tragedy took place on Thursday in Reddypalli Colony of Chegunta Mandal of Medak District. A fight between two people after the marriage took the life of a young woman. A young woman died when a man drove a car into a wedding party in anger. Suvarna, daughter of Uppu Venkathy of Reddypally Vaddera Colony, got married on Thursday.

The bride was sent as a procession to the In-laws house in Lakshmidevipalli, Bikanur mandal of Kamareddy district. But while coming back home, there was a fight between Swami and Narendra, who belonged to the same colony.

In this clash Swami was pushed by Narendra. The fallen Swami was taken aside by those present. Enraged by this, Narendra brought his Thar car and took it on the wedding party there.

A young woman named Ramya (23) was seriously injured in this incident and died on the way while being taken to Hyderabad. Local SI Harish revealed that Durgayya, Sujata, Yadagiri and Suresh were seriously injured. It is said that the accused Narender is absconding.