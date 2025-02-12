Military exercise between India, Egypt begins in Raj

Jaipur: An almost fortnight-long joint military exercise between Indian and Egyptian armies began at Mahajan Field Firing Range here, a military spokesperson on Tuesday said.

Colonel Amitabh Sharma said that the third edition of the exercise ‘Cyclone’ of Special Forces of the two countries will conclude on February 23. The exercise is an annual event, held alternately between India and Egypt.

The last edition of the exercise was held in Egypt in January 2024, he said. According to a statement, the exercise will include 25 members each from two battalions of Special Forces from the Indian and Egyptian military contingent. The aim of the exercise is to promote military relations between the two countries by increasing mutual exchange of special warfare operations tactics.

It will focus on high-level physical fitness, joint planning and tactical exercises. In this exercise, tactical drills for anti-terrorism operations in desert and semi-desert areas will be practised and validated.

It will also include a demonstration of indigenous military equipment and an overview of Egypt’s defence manufacturing industry, the statement read.