Military Lit Festival to be inaugurated on December 2 in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Seventh edition of the two-day Military Literature Festival will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 2.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will preside over the closing ceremony on December 3.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East, challenges and threats, particularly lessons for India, are likely topics which be discussed by former Western Army Commander Lt Gen K.J. Singh, Maj Gen Harvijay Singh, Lt Gen Prakash Menon, well-known strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen and Brig Deepak Choube.

The literary festival will also focus on Punjab and Punjabiyat, including military history. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, his strategic vision and his addition through conquest to the Indian nation of the territories of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Baltistan and Ladakh, will be articulated in a panel discussion moderated by historian Indu Banga with Karamjit Malhotra and distinguished Tibetologist Claude Arpi as discussants.

Martial poetry in Punjabi will be discussed by Punjab’s poet-laureate Surjit Patar, Col Jasjit Singh Gill and Tajinder Singh with the session being chaired by Lt Gen J.S. Cheema, Vice Chancellor of the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University.