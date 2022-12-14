Mining banned near natural heritage site in Meghalaya

Shillong: The East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya has prohibited mining activities in the vicinity of the Krem Liat-Prah Cave, a key natural heritage site of the northeastern state, officials said on Wednesday.

East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal, imposing the prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC, said that Krem Liat-Prah Cave, located at Shnongrim village, is considered an important natural heritage site of the district and the state of Meghalaya.

The District Magistrate in a notification said that reports have been published in some of the news portals and newspapers about the danger posed to the cave due to alleged mining activities in the vicinity of the cave.

"A recent inspection carried out by an official team have found certain circumstantial evidence which indicate that there might have been attempts at illegal mining activities in the vicinity of the cave," it said.

The notification said that any use of explosives within the immediate vicinity of the cave for whatsoever purpose has to seek a mandatory clearance from the office of the District Magistrate.

According to the environmental experts, the Krem Liat-Prah is the longest (34 km) sandstone cave in the world, and it is also the longest cave system in the subcontinent.

Meghalaya is also home to many caves, 1,580 to be precise, the experts said.