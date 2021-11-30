Minor boy rescued from Mumbai

New Delhi: A minor boy, who was kidnapped from the national capital five days back, has been rescued by the Delhi Police from Mumbai, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to the official, the missing complaint about the 10-year-old boy was lodged by his mother on November 25 at the Mansarovar Park police station, after which the cops swung into action and registered an FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We launched a massive manhunt at various shelter homes, railway stations and bus stands, but to no avail," DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said. He further said that during inquiry, it was revealed that one drug addict from the same locality, Shiv Shankar alias Shiva, also went missing the same day.