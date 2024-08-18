Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped On Uttarakhand Bus, Six Arrested

Authorities in Uttarakhand are investigating the alleged gangrape of a minor girl from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred during the night of August 12-13 on an Uttarakhand Roadways bus at the Dehradun ISBT.



The victim, who arrived in Dehradun from Delhi on August 12, was found in a disoriented state early on August 13. Sarojini, a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) supervisor, told India Today TV, "The girl was discovered between 2:00 and 2:30 am, appearing mentally unstable. While there were no visible external injuries, we can't rule out internal trauma. She's been transferred to a welfare centre."



Law enforcement has acted swiftly, with six individuals, including the bus driver and conductor, taken into custody. The Senior Superintendent of Police has requested an expedited medical report to aid the ongoing investigation.



The case has raised concerns about passenger safety on public transportation. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are expected to provide more details. The incident underscores the need for enhanced security measures and vigilance to protect vulnerable travelers.



The victim's medical report is still pending, which may provide crucial evidence for the case. Meanwhile, child welfare authorities are ensuring the girl receives appropriate care and support during this difficult time.



This case highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring women's safety in public spaces and the importance of swift action by law enforcement and support services in addressing such incidents.

