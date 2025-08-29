Minor killed as lightning strikes Ganesh pandal in MP

Khandwa: A minor was killed and three others were injured when lightning struck a Ganesh pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

According to police, the victims had taken shelter inside a Ganesh pandal to escape the heavy rain when the bolt struck, turning a festive refuge into a scene of horror.

Speaking to IANS, Pandhana Police Station in-charge Dilip Devda said, "The incident occurred around 9.00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. in Kharkhari-Rajgarh village on Thursday, where the victims and their companions were preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi. All of a sudden, a thunderstorm broke out, and the group - mostly teenagers - sought cover beneath the temporary structure when a lightning bolt struck."

"One child, identified as Suresh Singh, reportedly aged 17, was hit and died instantly. The police were informed late, around 12.00 a.m. to 12.30 a.m. on Friday," the officer added.

The other three victims, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were admitted to the Pandhana Community Health Centre and are reportedly out of danger.

"Their condition is stable, though one remains under close observation," Devda said.

"They may be discharged today. All of them belong to the same age group - between 17 and 18 years," he said.

The pandal, constructed with metal frames and tarpaulin sheets, may have inadvertently amplified the impact of the strike.

Officials from the Khandwa district administration have launched an inquiry into the structural safety of such installations, especially during the monsoon season.

A team from the disaster management cell is expected to inspect the site and issue revised safety advisories for upcoming public events. This tragedy adds to the growing number of lightning-related fatalities across India this season.

Experts warn that shifting climate patterns and rising surface temperatures are intensifying lightning activity, particularly in central and northern India.

Madhya Pradesh alone has reported dozens of such incidents this year, prompting calls for improved public awareness and robust early warning systems.



