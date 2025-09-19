Mitsotakis dials PM Modi as India and Greece vow to strengthen strategic partnership

Athens/New Delhi: Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday called PM Narendra Modi, conveying Hellenic Republic's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the next year's AI Impact Summit.

Mitsotakis also shared warm wishes on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday with PM Modi expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.

"Both leaders welcomed developments in bilateral relations across sectors such as trade, investment, technology, shipping, defence, security, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Greece Strategic Partnership," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after the phone call.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis conveyed Greece’s support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders agreed to remain in touch," it added.

India-Greece relations - based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues - were elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi’s visit to Greece in August 2023.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

In February 2024, Mitsotakis paid a State visit to India - the first bilateral Head of State/Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years - during which both countries further strengthened and deepened the strategic partnership.

Both leaders had re-emphasised that the shared values of democracy, freedom, international peace and security, rules-based international order, respect for international law including UNCLOS, and human rights, as well as the shared historical linkages and long-standing ties between the two countries are at the core of the growing strategic relationship.

Prime Minister Modi and Mitsotakis had also discussed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) for enhancing connectivity between India and Europe through engagement and cooperation among the countries of the region including in the fields of trade, commerce, investment, technology, energy, logistics, ports and infrastructure.