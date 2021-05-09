MoD issues order to recruit 400 retired medical officers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Military Medical Corps (AMC) and Short Service Commission (SSC).



The Defense Ministry statement said, 'Under the Tour of Duty scheme, 400 ex-AMC or SSC medical officers are expected to be recruited on contractual basis for a maximum period of 11 months, Whose services ended between 2017 and 2021. It states that these medical officers will be paid a fixed lump sum monthly amount, Which will be calculated by deducting the basic pension from the salary taken at the time of retirement. He said that if there is any extra payment for the experts, then it will be done on top of this lump sum.