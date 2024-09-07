Live
Model school to be set up in every panchayat: CM
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to set up a model school in each panchayat of the State, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here on Thursday.
While addressing an event here to celebrate Teachers’ Day, Majhi said the model schools would be established to enhance the quality of education, and will be named after Odisha’s first Education Minister Godabarisha Mishra.There are more than 6,700 panchayats in the State.
The government will also start the ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana’, under which every tribal student will get Rs 5,000 per year, the Chief Minister said.Around 3 lakh students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will benefit under the scheme and it will help in addressing the dropout of the tribal students, Majhi said. Majhi said that the Odisha government is committed to preparing the framework of the State’s education system according to the National Education Policy 2020.The government is taking all necessary
steps in this direction, he said. The Chief Minister also said that the education system is gradually
changing and his government will emphasise culture-based education in the coming days.