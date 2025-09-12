Modi all praise for Bhagwat

New Delhi: Praising Mohan Bhagwat for his intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his tenure as the head of the RSS since 2009 will be considered the most transformative period in its 100-year journey.

In a glowing piece that appeared in several newspapers on Thursday on Bhagwat's 75th birthday, Modi said he is a living example of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.

Noting that it is a pleasant coincidence that this year that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year journey on Vijaya Dashami will fall on the same day as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said the Hindutva organisation has a very wise and hardworking head in Bhagwat.

He has shown that when people rise above boundaries and consider everyone as their own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society, the prime minister said.

Lauding his soft-spoken nature, he said Bhagwat is blessed with an exceptional ability to listen, which lends him a deeper perspective and brings a sense of sensitivity and dignity to his persona and leadership.

Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organisational responsibility, he said, adding that extraordinary individuals have defined this role through personal sacrifice, clarity of purpose and unshakable commitment to the country.

He said, "Mohan ji, in addition to doing full justice to the enormity of the responsibility, has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which are inspired by the principle of Nation First."